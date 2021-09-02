When and where to watch Nepal vs India friendly matches?

Nepal will host India in two friendly matches on September 2 and September 5 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Indian side have been practicing in Kolkata since August 15 in Kolkata ahead of the friendly matches. Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan's players missed the training camp as they were competing in the AFC Cup.

The two friendlies against Nepal will serve as preparation for the Blue Tigers ahead of the upcoming edition of the SAFF Championship. It is slated to take place in October between India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The 2021 edition of the SAFF Championship will take place at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives, with five teams locking horns for the coverted trophy.

Speaking of friendlies, both sides will look to win both matches and enter the SAFF Championship with positive momentum.

Nepal vs India: Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary

Nepal

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu

Defenders: Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa

Midfielders: Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang

Forwards: Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama

Nepal vs India: When to watch

Match 1

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 5:15 PM IST (5:30 PM Nepal time)

Match 2

Date: September 5, 2021

Time: 5:15 PM IST (5:30 PM Nepal time)

Nepal vs Inida: Where to watch

There will be no telecast for India's friendly matches against Nepal. However, the Indian Football Team's Facebook match will stream both matches for fans across the globe.

India: Indian Football Team's Facebook

