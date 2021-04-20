When and where to watch Persepolis FC vs FC Goa 2021 AFC Champions League match

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa will cross swords with Iranian Pro League club Persepolis FC in Group E of their 2021 AFC Champions League match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. This will be the first time the former ISL League Shield winners will square off against the Persian giants.

FC Goa began their 2021 AFC Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Qatari side Al Rayyan. They followed it up with another 0-0 draw against Emirati side Al Wahda. FC Goa have been able to frustrate their opponents with a composed defense and would aim to do the same against Persepolis.

Their opponents, on the other hand, ended up as the runners-up of the 2020 edition of the AFC Champions League. Persepolis have always been the favorites to finish as the winners of the group stage and they have lived up to their billing. They beat Al Wahda 1-0 in their first match and defeated Al Rayyan 3-1 in their second encounter in the ongoing campaign.

The Gaurs will take the field without the services of Alexander Romario Jesuraj. The winger has received two yellow cards in the 2021 AFC Champions League and will serve a one-match suspension. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is likely to name Redeem Tlang in the starting line-up in his absence.

Persepolis FC have no injuries or suspension worries and will take the field with their full-strength squad. The FC Goa players in particular need to be wary of former Iranian international Jalal Hosseini. The 39-year-old plays as a defender but scored the only goal for his side against Al Rayyan in their opening match of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

When does the 2021 AFC Champions League match between Persepolis FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: April 20, 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Where to watch Persepolis FC vs FC Goa?

The Star Sports Network has exclusive rights to telecast the match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Persepolis FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Middle East: BeIN Sports

East Asia: Fox Sports