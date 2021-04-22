When and where to watch FC Goa vs Persepolis FC 2021 AFC Champions League match

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa will take on the imperious Persepolis FC once again in Group E of their 2021 AFC Champions League match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The Gaurs tasted their first defeat of the campaign against the Iranian side by a 2-1 margin on Tuesday.

After securing two points from the first two matches with gritty defensive work, the Gaurs couldn't withhold the attacking prowess shown by Persepolis. Interestingly, it was FC Goa who took the lead in the 14th minute, as skipper Edu Bedia nodded in an inch-perfect free-kick from Brandon Fernandes.

However, the 2020 ACL runners-up Persepolis stormed back through goals from Mehdi Torabi and Jalal Hosseini. Persepolis looked poised to extend their lead, but Dheeraj Singh came to the home side's rescue with a superb penalty save. In the second half, FC Goa were put under the pump once again, but the match came to a quiet end as the West Asian giants preferred to play safe.

With this result, Persepolis sit top of the Group E table with three wins from three matches while FC Goa slipped to the third position. Although Alexander Romario Jesuraj is set to return, FC Goa will miss Edu Bedia, after the Spaniard picked up a second yellow card on Tuesday.

Bedia's absence will only make FC Goa's challenge tougher amidst some tired legs in the camp. Juan Ferrando's side will want to get at least a point to pip Al Wahda, who posted a stunning comeback victory against Al Rayyan in the last round.

When does the 2021 AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Persepolis FC kick off?

India: April 23, 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Where to watch FC Goa vs Persepolis FC?

The Star Sports Network has exclusive rights to telecast the match in India.

How to watch the live-streaming of FC Goa vs Persepolis FC?

India: Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Middle East: BeIN Sports

East Asia: Fox Sports