Amidst Indian football’s journey of highs and lows, Sunil Chhetri has stood as a constant beacon of light. Making his debut for India in 2005, Chhetri has been the go-to player for the country on every occasion. But where did it all begin for him?

Born on August 3rd, 1984, in Secunderabad (now in Telangana), Sunil Chhetri was born into a family with a rich football legacy.

His father, KB Chhetri, served in the army and played for the Indian Army football team in his younger days. Additionally, the ace footballer's mother, Sushila, hailing from Nepal, was an athlete who represented the Nepal football team. It comes as no surprise as to where Chhetri gets his consistency and fitness levels from.

Chhetri also played a number of sports during his younger days. However, his love and talent for football only grew stronger, leading him to excel in the sport.

Being an army officer's son, Chhetri had to move to various cities during his schooling years, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. The Indian skipper, however, believes that his family shaped him into the person he is today.

"Beyond sports, I think the best teaching my parents imparted was to do exactly what I wanted to do," Chhetri said. "I think being disciplined and respecting everyone was paramount and necessary in our family. Apart from that, we were allowed to just express and do whatever we wanted to, which in return helped us. Nothing was forced. "

At the age of 17, Chhetri got his breakthrough when he signed for Mohun Bagan. Initially, he struggled to find his footing with the Mariners, scoring just 8 goals in 18 games during his three-year stint.

Nonetheless, he showcased his ability in the Santosh Trophy in 2004 while playing for Delhi, scoring six goals in the tournament, including a memorable hat-trick against Gujarat. His true brilliance on the club football stage emerged when he joined Punjab-based club JCT in 2005, where he scored an impressive 49 goals in 79 matches over three years.

Chhetri's outstanding performances in the Santosh Trophy and for his club earned him a call-up for the Indian national team in 2005, and he marked his debut by scoring against Pakistan. Since then, he has been an indispensable force for the national team.

In 2017, Sunil Chhetri tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, the daughter of former Mohun Bagan player Subrata Bhattacharya. During the 2023 Intercontinental Cup, he dedicated his goal against Vanuatu to his wife and later revealed that they are expecting a child.

Sunil Chhetri awards and achievements

Over the span of two decades, Sunil Chhetri has earned numerous accolades, a testament to his remarkable longevity.

On the international stage, he has scored an impressive 92 goals, placing him in an elite company, with only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo surpassing his goal tally among current active footballers.

Chhetri's talent didn't go unnoticed, and he received offers to play in foreign leagues. He signed with the American club Kansas City Wizards FC in 2010 and also played for Portugal's Sporting CP B team.

His contributions to Indian football have been recognized with prestigious awards. In 2011, he was honored with the Arjuna Award, and the Padma Shri Award in 2019. In 2021, he became the first Indian footballer to receive the esteemed Khel Ratna Award.

Furthermore, Sunil Chhetri has been crowned the AIFF Player of the Year an astounding seven times. He claimed this honor in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19, and 2021-22, underscoring his consistency for India.