Which player has the most appearances in the history of ISL?

The Indian Super League (ISL) serves as a hotbed for football talents in the country. The league has given both rising stars and experienced veterans a stage to prove themselves.

Here we take a look at the top five players who have made the most appearances in the history of the ISL.

#5 Sandesh Jhingan - 98 appearances

Sandesh Jhingan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The 28-year-old centre-back has played 98 matches since the inception of the ISL in 2014. He has represented Kerala Blasters between 2014 and 2020, having played 76 matches for the club. Last season, Jhingan made 22 appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Indian player won't feature in the 2021/22 edition of the ISL, having signed a contract with the Croatian football club Šibenik.

#4 Harmanjot Khabra - 102 appearances

Harmanjot Khabra during a training session with BFC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The experienced player has made 102 appearances over the years in the history of the competition. He has played either as a defender or a midfielder and has represented a couple of teams over the years.

Harmanjot Khabra was a part of Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC from 2014 - 2021. The 31-year-old will feature for Kerala Blasters in the eighth edition of the ISL.

#3 Lenny Rodrigues - 106 appearances

Lenny Rodrigues gets a jersey from ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas on the eve of his 100th ISL appearance (Image Courtesy: ATKMB Twitter)

Indian winger Lenny Rodrigues started his ISL career with Pune City FC. He made 29 appearances for the defunct club between 2014 and 2016. Rodrigues then moved to Bengaluru FC and later joined FC Goa.

Lenny played for ATK Mohun Bagan during the 2020/21 edition of the ISL and will don the Green and Maroon once again in the upcoming season.

#2 Narayan Das - 107 appearances

Narayan Das in action for FC Pune City (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Indian left-back Narayan Das has one appearance more than Lenny Rodrigues. He started his ISL career with FC Goa and served them for the first couple of seasons before making a move to Pune City FC.

Narayan Das has also represented Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal over the years. He'll be seen wearing the blue jersey as he'll represent two-time champions Chennaiyin FC during the ISL 2021/22.

#1 Mandar Rao Dessai - 114 appearances

Mandar Rao Dessai (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mandar Rao Dessai has made the most appearances in the history of the ISL. He made his debut for FC Goa and served at the club until the 2019/20 edition of the ISL.

Mandar Dessai moved to Mumbai City FC along with coach Sergio Lobera ahead of the 2020/21 edition of the ISL. He'll represent the Islanders during the upcoming edition of the league and is expected to wear the captain's armband as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee