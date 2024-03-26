Which players from the current Afghanistan squad have played in ISL and I-League?

India are all set to host Afghanistan in the upcoming match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 26. The Men in Blue played out a 0-0 draw with Afghanistan in the reverse fixture but will look for a better show at home as they look to secure a berth in the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026.

Several Afghanistan players have had the privilege of playing in India across the I-League and ISL in the past. However, only two players from the current Afghanistan squad have played in India.

Let's take a look at the players who've been part of the Indian football circuit in the past.

(Image Credits: The Blog » CPD Football by Chris Punnakkattu Daniel)

Zohib Islam Amiri has vast experience playing in India, having been a part of seven clubs between 2011 and 2021.

He made his debut in India with former I-League club Mumbai FC in 2011 and served the club until 2014. The 34-year-old player scored nine goals in 58 appearances across three seasons with the Mumbai-based club. The Afghanistan player scored five goals in 16 matches for Dempo SC during I-League 2014/15.

In the 2015/16 I-League season, he played 14 matches for DSK Shivajians. The Pune-based club had a horrific season, finishing at the bottom of the standings. However, they avoided relegation because a few other clubs withdrew from the league.

He was also loaned out to Indian Super League club FC Goa during the inaugural edition of the competition in 2014. Amiri then joined Chennai City FC ahead of the 2017/2018 I-League season and left the club after a disagreement with the coach. He scored a couple of goals in 10 appearances for the Chennai-based franchise.

The 34-year-old also represented I-League clubs Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC in the 2019/21 and 2021 seasons, respectively. He has played 12 games with the Malabarians and 14 with the Snow Leopards.

Amiri opened up on his career in India after signing with Real Kashmir. He said in a club statement:

"I have had offers from the middle east, and also parts of Asia. But I never wanted to come out of my comfort zone. I have already settled down in India, and whichever city I play in, I cherish it. Going to another country will require myself to devote time to learn the language, culture, adapt to the food and a lot of other stuff – there will always be new challenges.

"I am aware of the Indian culture, celebrate Indian festivals, love the food, speak the same language, watch the movies, hang around with my Indian friends, and am extremely proud of having been in India. I am welcomed everywhere and have been lucky to have made good buddies over the years."

Sharif Mukhammad in action for GKFC

The Russian-born Afghanistan player joined I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC in November 2020. He served the club until the end of 2021/22 before moving to Churchill Brothers SC.

Overall, he has scored six goals and assisted twice across 37 I-League matches. The 34-year-old defender scored a couple of goals in nine I-League Championship-stage appearances.

Moreover, the center-back has also played four Durand Cup matches during his time in India. The Makhachkala-born defender also found the back of the net once in the Durand Cup.