Which Saudi Pro League teams could Mumbai City come up against in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage?

After downing Jamshedpur FC in the qualifiers earlier this year, Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC booked a berth in the upcoming edition of the AFC Champions League.

The continental extravaganza, which will take place from September 2023 to May 2024, will the draw taking place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24.

Des Buckingham's men have been slotted into Pot 3 in the West Zone. Given the ambition that the Saudi Pro League clubs have shown in the summer transfer window, Indian football fans are excited to witness their all-star teams travel to India.

So how many of the Saudi outfits can actually be drawn into the same group as Mumbai City? Let's have a look.

#1 Al Ittihad

The Tigers have established themselves as one of the clear heavyweights in the Saudi Pro League and their recent renovation has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as their marquee signing, Al-Ittihad started off their summer window, which would eventually turn into a historic one.

The club has already brought on the likes of N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and former Celtic winger Jota. Unsurprisingly, the club has been on a roll in their opening matches of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, currently sitting at the top of the table after two consecutive victories.

They are also the defending champions of the league and could pose an insurmountable threat to Mumbai City if slotted in the same group.

#2 Al Hilal SFC

Neymar Jr.'s new club Al Hilal are another of the Saudi outfits in the fray for the AFC Champions League title. They lost to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the final last year but like many clubs from their country, the four-time ACL have also renovated their squad with some invaluable additions.

While the signings of Bono and Kalidou Koulibaly strengthened their defense, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic Savic were the midfield additions.

As mentioned earlier, the Brazilian talisman is already their marquee signing, and Malcom and Aleksandar Mitrovic will complement Neymar on the attacking front. Al Hilal are an established heavyweight when it comes to Asian football and they will be frontrunners for the upcoming edition too.

#3 Al-Fayha FC

Unlike their fellow Saudi Pro League clubs, Al-Fayha FC haven't undergone a Galactico-like transformation. The 2021-22 King Cup winners had an underwhelming run in the league last season and are currently placed in the sixth spot.

Striker Fashion Sakala and explosive winger Henry Onyekuru will still pose a threat to any team. They have been slotted in Pot 2 and definitely have a chance of being drawn alongside the Islanders who are in Pot 3.

#4 Al Nassr

Al-Nassr FC defeated Dubai-based club Shabab Al Ahli 4-2 in the playoffs to book a berth in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

The Saudi club most recently were crowned victors of the Arab Club Champions Cup after defeating Al Hilal. Their performance against Shabab Al Ahli wasn't the most resolute but the fighting spirit shone through.

Furthermore, after bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo in January this year, Al-Nassr have also brought in Sadio Mane, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana to strengthen their squad. On paper, they would be an absolute menace for any club to face in the continental competition.