Who is Bijay Chhetri? All you need to know about Chennaiyin FC's defender who joins Latin American club Colon FC on loan

Bijay Chhetri, a rising Indian footballer, made headlines lately when he became the first Indian player to join Colon FC in Latin America on loan from his Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC. This transfer is a key milestone in Chhetri's career and provides fresh options for Indian footballers to play in foreign competitions.

Bijay Chhetri: A rising star's journey from Shillong Lajong to Colon FC

Born in Manipur, 22-year-old Bijay Chhetri started his football career with Shillong Lajong in 2016. His rapid ascent through the ranks was a testament to his skill and commitment to the game. His outstanding play won him a position on the Indian Arrows senior squad in 2018, which marked the beginning of his professional football career.

Chhetri's journey took him to various clubs, including Real Kashmir, where he spent two seasons from 2020 to 2022, before moving to Sreenidhi Deccan in the 2022-23 season. His consistent performances caught the attention of Chennaiyin FC, and in 2023, he joined the ISL club, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Even though he suffered injuries during his tenure with the Indian Arrows, Chhetri never gave up and kept pursuing his love of the game. Subsequently, he joined Chennai City FC and made his debut in the Indian football league against Aizawl FC, solidifying his status as a bright young player.

Chhetri's historic move to Colon FC in Uruguay exemplifies his desire to broaden his horizons and test himself in unknown terrain. By being the first Indian footballer to sign with a Latin American club, Chhetri has not only earned a name for himself, but has also paved the way for future generations of Indian players to pursue similar possibilities abroad.

Expressing his excitement about the new chapter in his career in Uruguay, Chhetri said in a statement:

"I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high."

Chhetri's journey serves as an inspiration to young Indian footballers, illustrating that with skill, hard effort, and dedication, they can break down boundaries and make their mark on the global stage. His success abroad demonstrates the tremendous potential of Indian football, as well as the value of exposure to other competitions in developing talent and fostering growth in the sport.

As Chhetri starts on this new adventure with Colon FC, the Indian football community supports him, wishing him luck. With his commitment and passion for the game, Chhetri is primed to make history and leave an indelible mark on the world of football.