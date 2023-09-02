Who is Daisuke Sakai, the Japanese midfielder who signed for Kerala Blasters FC? 

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the arrival of Japanese midfielder Daisuke Sakai as their sixth and final overseas addition for the 2023-24 season.

The team's recent transfer strategy has focused on recruiting young foreign talents, including the likes of Jaushua Soritio, Milos Drincic, and Kwame Peprah. Sakai, at 26 years old, fits into this youth-oriented approach and is poised to fill the void left by Apostolos Giannou, who departed the Blasters after just one season.

Born in Nagasaki, Sakai spent his entire youth career at Japanese club Oita Trinita FC. He was promoted to the first team in 2014, impressively breaking through at the age of 17.

Subsequently, he gained experience through loan spells at various lower-league Japanese clubs, including Albirez Niigata, Thespakusatsu Gunma, and Gianare Tottori.

Throughout his time in the J3 league, Sakai made 51 appearances, contributing seven goals and one assist. In 2017, Sakai was also loaned to Belgian club Tubize, where he struggled for game time and only made three appearances.

After spending six years and featuring 19 times for his boyhood club, Sakai made a move to Thailand's first-division club Samut Prakan City. During his first season, he established himself as a regular in the squad, making 28 appearances and scoring four goals.

Following a year with Samut, the midfielder sought new challenges and joined Thai League 2 club Customs United last season. Sakai became a pivotal member of the team, making 37 appearances, registering 10 goals and six assists.

Furthermore, Sakai has represented Japan’s youth teams at all age levels, recording 40 appearances across various categories. His versatility has been evident throughout his career, as he can excel on both flanks and central midfield.

Interestingly, Sakai had a trial with Odisha FC while the first team was on a pre-season tour in Thailand. However, the Juggernauts opted to sign Cy Goddard, prompting Kerala Blasters to secure Sakai's services.

What will Daisuke Sakai add to Kerala Blasters FC?

As mentioned earlier, Sakai is a versatile player and is a good backup option to the likes of Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah. The midfielder is renowned for his exceptional ball control and technical ability and has a knack for wriggling past opponents in wide areas as well.

Sakai isn’t the most physical player, but he compensates with impressive upper-body strength and pace, enabling him to outpace defenders.

In addition to the mentioned qualities, Sakai’s ball-striking technique also stands out. He has consistently displayed his ability to score from long distances and took charge of set-pieces for Customs United.

It will be interesting to see how Ivan Vukomanovic uses him, given his versatility. The expectation is that Sakai will primarily serve as an impact substitute during the early stages of his Kerala Blasters tenure, stepping onto the field to make a significant difference.