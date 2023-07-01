Who is Irfan Yadwad - Chennaiyin FC's new striker signing?

Highly-rated Indian forward Irfan Yadwad has secured a move to Chennaiyin FC from 2nd Division League outfit FC Bengaluru United, according to reports.

The 22-year-old captured the imagination of the footballing fraternity with a stellar goal-scoring tally in the recently concluded 2022-23 season. The Marina Machans wasted no time in securing his services ahead of the upcoming season, as reported by the Times of India's Marcus Mergulhao. Apparently, there were two other Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in the race.

The Goa-born striker hammered 15 goals from 18 appearances in the BDFA Super Division and finished as the top scorer in the league. He further added eight more goals in FCBU's Stafford Cup-winning run. Not just an elite finishing quality, but the young striker also showcased fluid movement in the final third.

Irfan Yadwad extended his remarkable form in I-League 2 with an impressive 13 goals from just 11 games, including two in the playoffs.

Irfan started his career with the U18 side of Sporting Club de Goa before playing for Panjim in Goa State League in the 2021-22 season. His impressive performances soon caught the eye of FC Bengaluru United and they called him for a trial. Realizing his potential, the I-League 2 club soon sealed his signature before the 2022-23 season. Since then, his rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Where does Irfan Yadwad fit in the Chennaiyin FC squad?

Over the past season, Irfan Yadwad has shown that he's an absolute package - whether it comes to two-footed finishing, poaching abilities, long rangers, towering headers, or even link-up play in the final third. India rarely unravels a complete package of a striker like him and it makes complete sense for Chennaiyin FC to invest in the youngster.

Yadwad is a direct attacking outlet, the kind incoming gaffer Owen Coyle prefers. Along with options like Vincy Barretto and Ninthoi Meetei, the Goan attacker will add some much-needed firepower to the Chennai-based club. If the Marina Machans can nurture the striker and let him bloom to his fullest, Chennaiyin would present an absolute gem to Indian football.

There's still Rahim Ali who is every passing day turning into a fleeting figure at the club. Rumors have linked him away from the Marina Machans since the start of the transfer window and it would make more sense to bring in a more well-packaged striking option in Irfan.

