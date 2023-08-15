Following a disappointing defeat to local rivals East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup on Saturday, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to face Nepalese side Machhindra FC in the preliminary round of the 2023 AFC Cup on Wednesday.

Machhindra FC finished second in the Nepal A-division during the previous season, trailing only by three points behind eventual champions Church Boys United.

They also clinched a 3-2 victory in the AFC Cup preliminary round against Bhutanese side Paro FC, earning their ticket to face Mohun Bagan SG in the second round.

Established in 1973, the Kathmandu-based club was promoted to Nepal football's top tier in 2004. A noteworthy milestone occurred in 2013 when they became one of the first teams in the country to appoint a foreign coach - Johan Kalin.

Machhindra FC also qualified for the AFC Cup preliminary round last season. Unfortunately, they were outmatched in the first round of qualifiers, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sri Lankan outfit Blue Star FC.

Notably, Machhindra FC scored the second most number of goals in the A-division last season, as they relied on their forwards to provide the advantage.

Despite finishing just three points behind their rivals, they had a solid season capped by consistent performances throughout the year.

"It’ll be a difficult match" – Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando on the AFC Cup game against Machhindra FC

Machhindra FC cannot be underestimated, given their reputation for swift counter-attacks and resolute defense. Their lineup features pivotal figures, notably goalkeeper and captain Bishal Shestra, whose experience at the highest level adds a significant edge.

Additionally, forward Afeez Oladipo has the attributes to challenge Mohun Bagan's defense, as he has both pace and physical strength to pose problems for Anwar Ali and Brendan Hamill.

Head coach Kishor Kumar, in a media interaction before the tie, revealed their strategy to exploit Mohun Bagan on the break.

"We have come here well prepared and we are here for a win. We will try to have a strong defensive line and create a few chances of scoring to look for a win. The attackers of Mohun Bagan are very good. They play in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 formation. We will look to play with a resolute defense and go for a win,” Kumar stated.

Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando, meanwhile, was also cautious about the opponents, but he will be confident in his team's ability to secure an AFC Cup qualification, considering the quality of the players and the support at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“The international matches are difficult. Our opponent won the last match 3-2 and showed they’re an aggressive and ambitious team. It’ll be a difficult match,” Ferrando said.

It will certainly be an intriguing tactical affair, and Mohun Bagan SG will want to bounce back quickly following their defeat at the hands of East Bengal FC.