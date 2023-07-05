Why India's SAFF Championship success signals the dawn of a new era for Indian football

When the Indian players jubilantly raised head coach Igor Stimac high in front of a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a remarkable sense of unity resonated among the players, management staff, and, most importantly, the supporters.

Despite facing opponents capable of creating problems, India, apart from winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, have remained undefeated in 11 games.

Rather than buckling under pressure as they might have done previously, the Blue Tigers consistently displayed their resilience and stepped up, whether it was the 38-year-old Sunil Chhetri, who has experienced it all, or the 22-year-old Anwar Ali, who is carving out his own path.

Of course, India have won the SAFF Championship on nine occasions, significantly more than any other nation. However, this time around, it felt as if they had taken a huge stride forward.

For starters, this progress can be attributed to the inclusion of stronger opponents like Lebanon and Kuwait (and the Kyrgyz Republic), who India managed to beat. However, it primarily stems from the team's attacking style of play. Their aggressive pressing and proactive approach has certainly captivated the attention of fans.

As a result, the atmosphere in the stadium was nothing short of electric, a sight rarely witnessed in previous Indian matches. On a weekday, 26,500 passionate supporters rallied behind the Blues, harmoniously chanting 'Vande Mataram.' These scenes were unprecedented, highlighting the magnitude of this success for Indian football.

The Asian Cup presents its most significant challenge, but the preparation appears to be on the right track. Over the past month, India have encountered a diverse range of opponents.

Lebanon and Kuwait, known for their physicality and possession-oriented style, Nepal, who posed a formidable test for the Indian defense, and Vanuatu and Mongolia, whose emphasis on compact defensive structure posed difficulties for the attackers. Nevertheless, India successfully navigated through all these exams impressively.

Although there is work to be done, the SAFF Championship success appears to mark a milestone in Indian football. It signifies the conclusion of a chapter characterized by stagnation and paves the way for a new era of progress under Igor Stimac.

Combination of experience and Youth – the reason behind India’s success

The positivity, and the unwavering support from the fans, and the management team all warrant recognition. But in the end, it’s the players who showcase their complex craft on the grand stage.

And they certainly did seize the moment. Let's start with the captain, Sunil Chhetri. Despite concerns about his age, he defied any doubts surrounding his fitness and form.

The skipper stole the limelight, netting five goals, and earning both the golden boot and the SAFF Championship's Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.

The experienced pillars of the team, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, also rose to the occasion. Gurpreet emerged as the hero in both the semi-finals and finals, saving two crucial penalties, while Jhingan once again displayed his defensive prowess, with India conceding only twice in the last 11 games.

However, it was India's vibrant young talents who truly shone when it mattered the most. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, and Anwar Ali all had their moments and made significant contributions to the team's success.

Moreover, Stimac has utilized a total of 22 players over two months, highlighting the impressive depth of their squad. A prime example of this came during the finals against Kuwait, where Mehtab Singh seamlessly replaced the in-form Anwar Ali, who suffered an injury in the first half.

The newfound strength in depth is a notable change from what India has previously experienced, and it is now evident with the emergence of talented players.

All these factors, along with the blend of experience and youth, have played a pivotal role. It appears that India has made a significant turnaround, and the memorable night in Bengaluru could potentially become a defining moment in the history of Indian football.

