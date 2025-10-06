2025 BWF Arctic Open: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

With the Asian leg of tournaments wrapped up, badminton action will now move to Finland with the BWF Arctic Open. The tournament will feature some strong competition as shuttlers across the world hunt for a title finish at the Super 500.

India will be featuring a diverse contingent in Finland. With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty opting to sit this one out, Lakshya Sen will be the one spearheading the nation's challenge. Joining him in the men's singles will be the likes of Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, Srikanth Kidambi, Sankar Muthusamy and Tharun Mannepalli.

Meanwhile, the women's singles will provide a chance for young shuttlers to make their mark. As PV Sindhu skips this Super 500, rising stars Anmol Kharb and Tanya Hemanth will be India's sole representatives in the event.

On the doubles end of things, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be leading the charge, and they will be joined by Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan in the mixed doubles as well as Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam in the women's doubles.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Where to watch

The 2025 Arctic Open will bring with it some exciting action. Fans excited to tune in to the matches can catch a livestream on Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV.

Additionally, those unable to watch the live matches can still keep track of their favorite players’ results on BWF’s official website.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Schedule

This is what the schedule for the upcoming Super 500 will look like:

Round of 32 - Tuesday & Wednesday, October 7 & 8

Round of 16 - Thursday, October 9

Quarterfinals - Friday, October 10

Semifinals - Saturday, October 11

Finals - Sunday, October 12

Individual match times for each day will be updated regularly on the official tournament website.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Prize money

The Arctic Open will bring with it a cash purse of $475,000. Singles winners will be awarded $35,625, while doubles titleists walk away with $37,525. Meanwhile, runners up in all five categories will receive $18,050.

