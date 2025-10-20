2025 BWF French Open: Preview, schedule, where to watch and prize money

After a thrilling week of action in Denmark, the badminton World Tour will now move to Cesson-Sévigné for the 2025 BWF French Open. The Super 750 is scheduled to take place between October 21 and 26, and will see a host of the world's best shuttlers in action.

As always, spearheading the Indian challenge at the event will be the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The pair was last seen on court in Odense, where they made an unexpected semifinals exit. As they return to a country where they've consistently delivered superb results, Rankireddy and Shetty will be keen to end their 17 month long title drought.

Also in the hunt for his first title of 2025 at the French Open will be Lakshya Sen. The Indian last stood atop the podium at the 2024 Syed Modi International. Joining the 24-year-old in the men's singles draw is Ayush Shetty, the youngster who has been making waves on the international stage in recent months.

On the women's singles end of things, PV Sindhu has chosen to sit out this tournament, but making up for her absence will be rising stars Anmol Kharb, Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay.

Rounding out the Indian team in France will be the doubles duos of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda and Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi.

2025 BWF French Open: Where to watch

Fans excited to see Indian shuttlers go up against the top-ranked players of the world can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV for a free livestream of the French Open.

2025 BWF French Open: Schedule

This is what the schedule for the upcoming Super 750 will look like:

Round of 32: Tuesday and Wednesday, October 20 and 21

Round of 16: Thursday, October 23

Quarterfinals: Friday, October 24

Semifinals: Saturday, October 25

Finals: Sunday, October 26

2025 BWF French Open: Prize Money

The French Open brings with it a prize purse of USD 950,000. The singles titleists at the event win $66,500, while doubles winners claim $70,300. Meanwhile, runners-up walk away with cheques of $32,300 and $33,250 respectively.

