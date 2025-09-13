2025 BWF Hong Kong Open Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng - preview, head-to-head record, and where to watch

Lakshya Sen is one step closer to his first title of 2025 after reaching the finals of the Hong Kong Open. On Sunday (September 14), the Indian will be taking on China's Li Shi Feng in what promises to be a thrilling men's singles final.
Overall, Sen has led an impressive campaign in Hong Kong. Fresh off of his opening round exit at the BWF World Championships, the 24-year-old has looked keen to turn his fortunes around at the Super 500.
He kicked off his time at the event with hard fought victory over Wang Tzu Wei, before meting out a similar treatment to HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty. In his most recent match, Lakshya Sen showed glimpses of the game that took him to the Paris Olympics semifinals last year, as he outdid Chou Tien Chen 23-21, 22-20.
On the other end, Li Shi Feng has been on cruise control at the Hong Kong Open. The Chinese was pushed to three games only once during his quarterfinals encounter against Leong Jun Hao, but has otherwise enjoyed smooth sailing.
As Sen and Li gear up for their men's singles finals, fans can expect a thrilling battle.
2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng head-to-head record
Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng are no strangers to each other's games, having played 13 matches amongst themselves over the past few years. Sen holds a slight edge in terms of the head-to-head statistics, having won seven of these encounters.
However, Li has won both of the duo's most recent clashes. The Chinese beat Sen at the 2025 All England Open as well as the China Open. The last time Sen got the better of his rival was at the 2024 Thomas Cup.
2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: When and where to watch Lakshya Sen in action
The men's singles finals between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will bring with it some cutthroat badminton action. Fans who want to tune in to watch the Indian fight for his maiden title of the year can catch a livestream on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF.TV.
Sen and Li are scheduled to be the last match on Center Court at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Sunday, with their battle taking place at roughly 5:20 PM local time, i.e. 2:50 PM IST.