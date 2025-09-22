2025 BWF Korea Open: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

The 2025 BWF Korea Open will kick off on Tuesday, September 23. As some of the world's best shuttlers get down to business at the Suwon Gymnasium, the event promises a week of thrilling action.
India will be featuring a small contingent at the Super 500 tournament. Leading the charge for the nation's shuttlers will be World Championships bronze-medalist HS Prannoy. The 33-year-old was last seen in action at the Hong Kong Open, where he was ousted in the round of 16 by compatriot Lakshya Sen.
Joining Prannoy in the men's singles draw will be Ayush Shetty and Kiran George. Earlier this month, Shetty enjoyed an incredible run in Hong Kong, downing World No.9 Kodai Naraoka en route to the quarterfinals. Shetty also competed at the China Masters last week, where he pushed Chou Tien Chen to three games in his opening round match.
Elsewhere, after PV Sindhu opted to pull out of the event, India's sole representative in the women's singles event in Korea will be youngster Anupama Upadhyay.
Wrapping up the nation's team at the Super 500 will be the mixed doubles duo of Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan.
2025 BWF Korea Open: Where to watch
Fans excited to tune into the Korea Open can watch a livestream of the action on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV.
2025 BWF Korea Open: Schedule
This is what the schedule for the 2025 Korea Open will look like:
Round of 32 - Tuesday and Wednesday, September 23 & 24
Round of 16 - Thursday, September 25
Quarterfinals - Friday, September 26
Semifinals - Saturday, September 27
Finals - Sunday, September 28
Times for individual matches will be updated regularly on the official tournament website.
BWF 2025 BWF Korea Open: Prize money
The Korea Open is a Super 500 event and features a prize pot of $475,000. Men's and women's singles winners at the tournament will walk away with $35,625 while titleists in the three doubles event are awarded $37,525. Meanwhile, runners up in all five categories will claim cheques worth $18,050.