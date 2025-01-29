Beach Handball at National Games 2025: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

The beach handball event at the National Games 2025 will be held from January 27 to 31 at Shivpuri Beach. Eight teams each will compete in the men's and women's competitions.
The eight teams have been drawn into two groups of four teams each. The semi-finals will take place on January 30, while the final will be played on January 31.
National Games 2025: Beach Handball Groups
Men's Group A: Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jharkhand, Services Sports Control Board
Men's Group B: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa
Women's Group A: Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand
Women's Group B: Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Goa
National Games 2025: Schedule and match timings (All times in IST)
Men's event
Monday, January 27
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh, 9:00 AM
Uttarakhand vs Telangana, 9:00 AM
Rajasthan vs Goa, 2:00 PM
Services Sports Control Board vs Jharkhand, 2:00 PM
Tuesday, January 28
Uttarakhand vs Jharkhand, 10:00 AM
Andhra Pradesh vs Goa, 10:00 AM
Services Sport Control Board vs Telangana, 3:00 PM
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh, 3:00 PM
Wednesday, January 29
Uttarakhand vs Services Sport Control Board, 9:00 AM
Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan, 9:00 AM
Jharkhand vs Telangana, 2:00 PM
Goa vs Uttar Pradesh, 2:00 PM
Thursday, January 30
Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM
Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 PM
Friday, January 31
Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:00 AM
Women's event
Monday, January 27
Chhattisgarh vs West Bengal, 10:00 AM
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, 10:00 AM
Kerala vs Goa, 3:00 PM
Haryana vs Assam, 3:00 PM
Tuesday, January 28
Assam vs Uttarakhand, 9:00 AM
West Bengal vs Goa, 9:00 AM
Haryana vs Maharashtra, 2:00 PM
Kerala vs Chattisgarh, 2:00 PM
Wednesday, January 29
Uttarakhand vs Haryana, 10:00 AM
West Bengal vs Kerala, 10:00 AM
Assam vs Maharashtra, 3:00 PM
Goa vs Chattisgarh, 3:00 PM
Thursday, January 30
Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM
Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 11:00 AM
Friday, January 31
Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM
Beach Handball National Games 2025: Live-streaming details
The 38th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on DD Waves app. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel will live-stream the National Games 2025.