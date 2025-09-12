BWF Hong Kong Open Semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chen Cheng Kuan/Lin Bing-Wei - preview, head-to-head record & where to watch

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made it to the semifinals of the ongoing BWF Hong Kong Open. The duo will fight Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei for a spot in the finals, and the match promises to deliver an exciting battle.

Rankireddy and Shetty kicked off their campaign in Hong Kong with a hard fought win over Chiu Hsieng-Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in their opening round encounter. Up next, they outdid Peeratchai Sukphon and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in their round of 16 battle, before defeating Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in the quarterfinals.

On the other end, Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei have enjoyed an equally impressive run at the Hong Kong Open. After picking their way through the qualification rounds, the World No. 81 duo outdid Christopher Popov/Toma Junior Popov, Ben Lane/Sean Vendy, and Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan en route to the semis.

Now, as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gear up to take on the Taiwanese, fans can expect some thrilling action.

Hong Kong Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chen Cheng Kuan/Lin Bing-Wei head-to-head record

Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei are a relatively new pairing, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have never faced this particular combination before.

However, Rankireddy and Shetty hold the upper hand in terms of rankings, as they are currently ranked ninth in the world. Additionally, the Indians also lead their opponents in terms of experience and title finishes, and fans will hope this gives them an edge over the Taiwanese.

Hong Kong Open: When and where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action

Fans excited to witness Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battle Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei at the Hong Kong Open will likely be able to catch a live stream of the match on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV

Rankireddy and Shetty’s semifinals encounter is scheduled to be the second match on court 1 on Saturday, September 13. The match will take place at around 10:50 AM local time, i.e 8:20 AM IST.

