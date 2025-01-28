Fact Check: Is Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain competing at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand?

As the 38th edition of the National Games begins in Uttarakhand, questions loom large about the participation of India’s top athletes, including Olympic medalists. Among these, speculation about boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s presence at the event has drawn significant attention.

The good news for sports fans is that Lovlina Borgohain will compete at India’s biggest multi-sport event, marking her season opener. The Games, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, will see the Olympic bronze medalist representing her home state of Assam.

Lovlina, who became only the third Indian boxer to clinch an Olympic medal after legends Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, is set to showcase her prowess at the National Games. The 27-year-old boxer last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she reached the quarterfinals in the women’s 75kg category before losing to eventual gold medalist Li Qian of China.

Since Paris, Lovlina has taken an extended break to regroup and focus on intense training. The boxer, who also secured a historic World Championship gold medal in New Delhi in 2023, has used this period to prepare for a packed calendar ahead.

Besides competing in the National Games, she is slated to participate in the World Boxing Championships in September and the World Cup Finals, to be hosted by India later this year.

The boxing events at the National Games will be held from January 31 to February 7 at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Uttarakhand.

Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra set to miss National Games 2025

While Lovlina Borgohain’s presence adds star power to the Games, fans will be disappointed to learn that other prominent Olympians Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker will not be taking part.

Neeraj, India’s golden boy in athletics, has opted out of the event as he plans to kickstart his season later in the year, focusing on preparations for the World Championships in Japan in September. On the other hand, Manu’s absence remains unexplained, leaving fans speculating about her decision to skip the Games.

