Football at National Games 2025: Full schedule, groups, and live-streaming details

The football event at the National Games 2025 will be played from January 29 to February 7 across two venues in Haldwani.

The men's football Group A consists of Goa, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, and Assam. All Group A matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex in Haldwani.

Meanwhile, the District Sports Complex in Haldwani will host the Group B matches between Services, Kerala, Manipur, and Delhi. The semi-final matches will also be played at the District Sports Complex on February 5, while the medal matches are scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex on February 7.

The women's event also consists of eight teams, divided across two groups of four teams. Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, and Odisha are pitted in Group A, while Manipur, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are drawn in Group B.

National Games 2025: Full schedule

Men's Football Draw

GROUP A:

January 30: Goa vs Assam, Uttarakhand vs Mizoram

February 1: Mizoram vs Goa, Assam vs Uttarakhand

February 3: Mizoram vs Assam, Goa vs Uttarakhand

GROUP B:

January 30: Services vs Delhi, Kerala vs Manipur

February 1: Manipur vs Services, Delhi vs Kerala

February 3: Manipur vs Delhi, Services vs Kerala

Semi-finals: (both matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 5: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B, Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Bronze Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 7: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

Gold Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 7: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Women's Football Draw

GROUP A:

January 29: Haryana vs Odisha, Tamil Nadu vs Sikkim

January 31: Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, Sikkim vs Haryana

February 2: Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Sikkim vs Odisha

GROUP B:

January 29: Manipur vs West Bengal, Delhi vs Uttarakhand

January 31: West Bengal vs Delhi, Uttarakhand vs Manipur

February 2: Manipur vs Delhi, Uttarakhand vs West Bengal

Semi-finals: (both matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 4: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B, Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Bronze Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 6: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

Gold Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 6: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

National Games 2025: Live-streaming details

The 38th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on DD Waves app. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel will live-stream the National Games 2025.

