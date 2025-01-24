Hockey India League Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in the HIL 2017 points table?

The Dabang Mumbai finished atop the Hockey India League (HIL) 2017 standings with 35 points from 10 matches, including six wins, two losses, and a couple of draws. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of eight, having scored 40 goals and conceded 32.

The Kalinga Lancers secured the second spot with 28 points from 10 matches, having won five, lost four, and drew one. They had a goal difference of -8, scoring 32 goals and conceding 40.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Wizards finished third in the HIL 2017 points table with 25 points from 10 matches. The Wizards registered three wins, four draws, and three losses in the inaugural edition of the Hockey India League. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise had a goal difference of nine, having scored 31 goals and scored 22 times.

The Delhi Waveriders, on the other hand, were the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals. They secured fourth place with 23 points from 10 encounters, having won three games, drew a couple of games, and lost five matches. The Delhi-based club have a goal difference of six, scoring 29 times and conceding 23 times.

The Ranchi Rays missed out on securing a place in the 2017 Hockey India League semi-finals due to a poor goal difference. They finished the league stage with 23 points, including four losses, three wins, and as many draws. The Ranchi-based franchise have a goal difference of -1, having scored 25 goals and conceded 26.

The Punjab Warriors, meanwhile, finished last in the standings with 22 points from 10 matches, including four wins and six losses. The Warriors finished the league stage with a score difference of -14, having scored 24 goals and conceded 39.

Hockey India League 2017: Knock-out matches results

Semi-Final 1: Kalinga Lancers 4 (4) - (3) 4 Uttar Pradesh Wizards

Semi-Final 2: Dabang Mumbai 2-0 Delhi Waveriders

3rd/4th Place: Delhi Waveriders 4-5 Uttar Pradesh Wizards

Final: Dabang Mumbai 1-4 Kalinga Lancers

