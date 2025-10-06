How many medals did India's athletes win at World Para Athletics Championships 2025?

India's para athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, concluding their campaign with a record-breaking haul of 22 medals.

The final tally comprises 6 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze, marking India's most successful outing ever at the prestigious global event. This phenomenal achievement showcases the rapid growth and immense potential of Indian athletics and para athletics, firmly placing the nation on the international sporting map.

The previous best for India was set at the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan, where the contingent secured a total of 17 medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze). Surpassing this mark by five medals in the very next edition, and on home soil no less, signifies a powerful and sustained upward graph.

The Championships saw a spectacular display of talent across various disciplines, with the javelin, high jump, and various track events proving particularly fruitful for India. Leading the charge among the gold medal winners were several established and emerging stars, who delivered clutch performances to secure the top spot on the podium.

Gold Medal Winners for India at World Para Athletics Championship

India’s six gold medals were a result of exceptional effort and competitive spirit. Sumit Antil continued his dominance in the men's javelin throw F64, where he not only secured the gold but also set a new Championship Record, cementing his status as a world leader. Another highlight in the field events was Shailesh Kumar, who claimed the first gold for India in the men's high jump T63.

In a thrilling performance, Nishad Kumar soared to victory in the men's high jump T47, capturing a coveted gold medal. The javelin throw events brought further glory, with Rinku Hooda winning gold in the men's javelin F46 and Sandip Sanjay Sargar taking the top spot in the men's javelin F44.

Rounding off the gold medal list was Simran Sharma, who blazed past the competition in the women's 100m T12 final to secure a gold medal.

Beyond the gold rush, the nine silver and seven bronze medalists also contributed significantly to the historic tally. Noteworthy performances included Deepthi Jeevanji's silver in the women's 400m T20 and multiple-time Paralympics medalist Preethi Pal, who won a silver in the women's 100m T35 and a bronze in the 200m T35.

This record-breaking medal haul in New Delhi is a huge motivational boost, paving the way for even greater achievements in future international competitions.

