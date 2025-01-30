Kabaddi at National Games 2025: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 30, 2025 02:44 IST
Kabaddi at National Games (Image via NG 2023)
Kabaddi at National Games (Image via NG 2023)

Kabaddi at the National Games 2025 will be played from January 28 to February 2 in Uttarakhand. The men's and women's event will consist of eight teams across two groups of four teams each.

The men's event will consist of Haryana, Services, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand in Group A and Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are pitted in Group B. In the women's event, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and hosts Uttarakhand are pitted in Group A.

In Group B, the four teams competing are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and West Bengal. The semi-finals will be played on January 1, while the summit clash is scheduled for January 2.

Kabaddi at National Games 2025: Full schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

Men's event

Wednesday, January 29

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan, 4:00 PM

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, 5:00 PM

Haryana vs Services Sport Control Board, 6:00 PM

Chandigarh vs Maharashtra, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 30

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh, 4:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Services Sport Control Board, 5:00 PM

Karnataka vs Maharashtra, 6:00 PM

Rajasthan vs Haryana, 7:00 PM

Friday, January 31

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, 4:00 PM

Rajasthan vs Services Sport Control Board, 5:00 PM

Karnataka vs Chandigarh, 6:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Haryana, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Women's event

Wednesday, January 29

Uttarakhand vs Haryana, 4:00 PM

West Bengal vs Karnataka, 5:00 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab, 6:00 PM

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 30

West Bengal vs Rajasthan, 4:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Punjab, 5:00 PM

Karnataka vs Maharashtra, 6:00 PM

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:00 PM

Friday, January 31

West Bengal vs Maharashtra, 4:00 PM

Haryana vs Punjab, 5:00 PM

Karnataka vs Rajasthan, 6:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 11:00 AM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

National Games 2025: Live-streaming details

The 38th National Games is being telecast live on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and streamed on DD Waves app. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel will live-stream the National Games 2025.

Edited by Ankush Das
