Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Full Schedule, dates, venues, and where to watch

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be held across two phases, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Sports Complex in Leh on Thursday, January 23.

The first phase of the competition will commence on January 23 and conclude on January 27. The NDS Sports Complex and Guphuk Pond will host the ice hockey and ice skating events in Leh, Ladakh.

Phase 2 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25. Four sports will be played across two venues: Gulmarg’s Kangdoori Phase 1 and the Golf Course Club. The four sports are Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding.

428 athletes from 19 teams will compete in Phase 1 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 from January 23 to 27 in the five-day event.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Full schedule, Dates and Venues for KIWG 2025

January 23 to 27: Ice Hockey (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh)

January 23 to 27: Ice Skating (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh & Gupukh Pond, Ladakh)

February 22 to 25: Alpine skiing (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Nordic skiing (Golf Course, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Ski mountaineering (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Snowboarding (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

The ice skating competition will consist of two different events - one on short track and another on long track. The short-track ice skating event will be played at the NDS Stadium, while the Gupukh Pond will host the long-track ice skating event in Ladakh.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Where to watch KIWG 2025 live?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 can be watched live on TV on the Doordarshan channel. The Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel will live-stream all events for fans across the globe.

