5x5 Basketball at National Games 2025: Full schedule, groups, and match timings

The 5x5 basketball event at the National Games 2025 will be held from January 28 to February 1 at the Bhagirathi Hall, MPSC in Dehradun. The group stage matches will continue until January 31, while the knockout stage matches will be played on February 1.

Tamil Nadu, Services Sports Control Board, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand will compete in men's group A, while Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be in group B.

In the women's section, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are pitted in Group A. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi are drawn into Group B of the competition.

National Games 2025: 5x5 Basketball Groups

Men's section

Group A: Tamil Nadu, Services Sports Control Board, Karnataka, Uttarakhand

Trending

Group B: Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Women's section

Group A: Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

Group B: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi

National Games 2025: Schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Men's event

Tuesday, January 28

Services Sports Control Board vs Tamil Nadu, 9:00 am

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh, 9:00 am

Wednesday, January 29

Rajasthan vs Delhi, 5:00 am

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, 3:00 pm

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, 3:00 pm

Thursday, January 30

Punjab vs Rajasthan, 1:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Tamil Nadu, 5:00 pm

Services Sports Control Board vs Karnataka, 5:00 pm

Friday, January 31

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, 10:00 am

Delhi vs Punjab, 12:00 pm

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, 5:00 pm

Services Sports Control Board vs Uttarakhand, 5:00 pm

Women's event

Tuesday, January 28

Punjab vs Uttarakhand, 10:30 am

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh, 10:30 am

Wednesday, January 29

Karnataka vs Delhi, 11:00 am

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh, 11:00 am

Uttar Pradesh vs Kerala, 5:00 pm

Thursday, January 30

Uttar Pradesh vs Punjab, 11:00 am

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, 11:00 am

Kerala vs Uttarakhand, 3:00 pm

Chhattisgarh vs Karnataka, 3:00 pm

Friday, January 31

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, 12:00 pm

Punjab vs Kerala, 3:00 pm

Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh, 3:00 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback