National Games 2025 Athletics: 3 athletes to watch out for ft. Parul Chaudhary

The much-anticipated athletics events at the National Games 2025 will take center stage from February 8 to 12 at the Ganga Athletics Ground, MPSC. The competition is expected to draw some of the best track and field athletes from across the country.

While some of India’s biggest names, including Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, have opted out to focus on their international commitments, the tournament still boasts an impressive lineup.

Several experienced athletes, as well as promising young talents, will be looking to leave their mark. With national records at stake and pride on the line, the athletics events promise high-intensity action.

Here are the top 3 athletes at the National Games 2025 to keep an eye on:

#3 Parul Chaudhary

Parul Chaudhary, an Arjuna awardee, will be competing in her third National Games. A specialist in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events, she has been one of India's most dominant long-distance runners in recent years.

She won gold at the 2022 National Games and will be eager to add another one to her tally. Chaudhary holds multiple national records, including 9:15.31 in the 3000m steeplechase, 15:10.35 in the 5000m, and 8:57.19 in the 3000m. Having competed at the Paris Olympics 2024, she will be aiming to claim the top podium.

#2 Amiya Malik

Amiya Malik, a seasoned sprinter, is set to appear in his fourth National Games. He once held the national record in the 100m sprint with a time of 10.26 seconds, achieved at the 2016 Federation Cup in New Delhi.

In the upcoming tournament, he will be competing in the 4x100m relay for Odisha. His most recent performance in the event came at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024 in Bengaluru, where his team secured gold with a time of 39.65 seconds. Malik will be looking to replicate that performance and help his team clinch another podium finish.

#1 Srabani Nanda

Srabani Nanda, a Commonwealth and Asian Championships bronze medalist, will also be a key contender. This will be her fourth National Games appearance, and she remains a strong force in the 200m event.

With a personal best of 23.07 seconds in 2016, Nanda has been one of India's most consistent sprinters over the years. She recently won silver in the 200m at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships 2024 with a time of 23.83 seconds. Her experience and competitive edge make her a strong medal hopeful in the upcoming tournament.

