National Games 2025: Kho Kho schedule, groups, and match timings

The Kho Kho events at the National Games 2025 will commence on Tuesday (January 28) and conclude on Saturday (February 1) at the Chaukhamba Hall, Manaskhand Khel Parisar, IGISC in Haldwani.

The men's and women's events will consist of eight teams, drawn into two groups of four teams each. The men's section of Pool A consists of Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, while Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are pitted in Pool B.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttarakhand are drawn in Pool A of the women's section. Meanwhile, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh are in Pool B.

Each team will play three group-stage matches from January 28 to 30. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-finals on January 31, while the summit clash of both men's and women's will take place on February 1.

Trending

National Games 2025: Kho Kho groups

Men's Section

Pool A: Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttarakhand

Pool B: Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

Women's Section

Pool A: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand

Pool B: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh

National Games 2025: Schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Men's event

Tuesday, January 28

Odisha vs Chhattisgarh, 9:00 am

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, 11:00 am

Karnataka vs Kerala, 6:00 pm

Andhra Pradesh vs West Bengal, 7:00 pm

Wednesday, January 29

Maharashtra vs Kerala, 9:00 am

Odisha vs West Bengal, 10:00 am

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, 6:00 pm

Andhra Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh, 7:00 pm

Thursday, January 30

Kerala vs Uttarakhand, 9:00 am

West Bengal vs Chhattisgarh, 10:00 am

Maharashtra vs Karnataka, 6:00 pm

Odisha vs Andhra Pradesh, 7:00 pm

Women's event

Tuesday, January 28

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, 10:00 am

Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, 12:00 pm

Karnataka vs West Bengal, 4:00 pm

Delhi vs Gujarat, 5:00 pm

Wednesday, January 29

Maharashtra vs West Bengal, 11:00 am

Odisha vs Gujarat, 12:00 pm

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, 4:00 pm

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, 5:00 pm

Thursday, January 30

West Bengal vs Uttarakhand, 11:00 am

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, 12:00 pm

Maharashtra vs Karnataka, 4:00 pm

Odisha vs Delhi, 5:00 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback