National Games 2025 Medal Tally: State-wise medal haul for Rugby

The rugby competition at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand took place at the Ganga Athletics Ground in Dehradun between January 29 to 31. The Rugby competition included two events - Rugby Seven Men's & Rugby Seven Women's.

Several states competed in the rugby events at the National Games 2025 and fought for the top honors in the sport. With six medals up for grabs, the sport witnessed some action-packed contests and one-sided encounters too.

Odisha emerged as the most successful team in the rugby competition with two medals, including one gold and one bronze. They won the gold medal in the women's event, defeating Bihar 29-5 and clinched the bronze medal in the men's event, having defeated West Bengal 26-10.

Meanwhile, Haryana secured second place in the medal tally with one gold medal. The men's rugby team remained unbeaten at the National Games 2025 and went on to clinch the gold medal, beating Maharashtra 22-7.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, finished third in the standings with a couple of medals. They bagged one silver and bronze medal each in the rugby events at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra won the silver medal in the men's event, losing the final to Haryana by 15 points. They clinched a bronze medal in the women's competition by defeating Delhi 17-10 in the bronze medal match.

Bihar finished last in the standings with a silver medal, losing to Odisha in the gold medal match of the women's final event. They lost the match by a huge margin with the final score reading 29-5 in favor of Odisha.

How many medals were awarded in rugby at National Games 2025?

Six medals were awarded to four states in the Rugby Seven events at the National Games 2025. Two gold, two silver, and as many bronze medals were awarded in the sport in Uttarakhand.

