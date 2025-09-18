Neeraj Chopra in Worth Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final: Where to watch live?

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, has booked his place in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

The 26 years old needed just one attempt in the qualification round, recording a throw of 84.85 m, well beyond the automatic qualifying mark of 84.50 m. His effort ensured early progress to the final, avoiding the need for further attempts.

This will be Chopra’s third straight appearance in a World Championships final. He will go in as the defending champion, having claimed gold in 2023. Over the last two seasons, Chopra has been one of the most consistent throwers on the circuit, frequently clearing the 85 m barrier, which keeps him in contention among the sport’s top names.

The final will feature a competitive field that includes Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion and a 90 m club member, Germany’s Julian Weber, the current European champion, and Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion. With several major medalists lining up, the contest is expected to be closely fought and will likely require Chopra to be at his best to defend his crown.

When to Watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final

The men’s javelin throw final is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025. The event will begin at approximately 3:50 PM IST, forming part of the evening session in Tokyo. The javelin final is one of the most anticipated events of the meet, bringing together the top 12 throwers from the qualification rounds.

Where to Watch Live: TV & Streaming Details of World Athletics Championship

In India, the final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with coverage starting in the evening session. Fans who prefer to watch online can stream the event on JioHotstar. Additionally, World Athletics will provide a dedicated event feed on its official platforms, offering detailed coverage of every throw.

