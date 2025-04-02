2 Indian squash players achieve career-high World Rankings after Indian Open 2025

Indian squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh achieved career-high World Rankings in the latest PSA rankings, following their success at the Indian Open 2025 in Mumbai.

Abhay Singh moved five spots upwards in the men's singles PSA rankings after finishing as the runner-up at the Indian Open 2025, a PSA World Tour Copper-level event. He is currently ranked 49th, but he broke into the Top 50 and achieved his career-high World Ranking.

Abhay was elated and couldn't control his excitement as the Indian squash player made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Top 50 in the @PSASquashTour world rankings today for the first time in my career , waited a while for this one so a huge thanks to my big team for making this happen - grateful for your support through all the ups and downs and can’t wait to achieve so much more together :)"

Ramit Tandon is ranked 33rd in the men's singles rankings, while Velavan Senthilkumar holds 39th in the latest rankings. Meanwhile, Anahat Singh jumps to the 62nd position in the women's singles to achieve her career-best World Rankings.

The 17-year-old Indian sensation won the recently concluded Indian Open 2025 in Mumbai to jump six spots. She is also the highest-ranked Indian in the women's singles rankings.

Akanksha Salunkhe, on the other hand, slipped two spots and currently holds the 71st position in the women's singles rankings.

Abhay Singh to compete in Manchester Open 2025

Abhay Singh is the lone Indian competing in the Manchester Open 2025 from April 2 to 6. He is unseeded in the tournament and will play his Round 1 match against Daniel Poleshchuk, who is ranked 68th in the men's singles ranking.

In Round 2, English squash player Nathan Lake, seeded fifth, will face the winner of the match between India's Abhay Singh and Daniel Poleshchuk.

