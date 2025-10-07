2025 BWF Arctic Open Day 1 Results: Anmol Kharb upsets World No.21, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto cruise into second round

The 2025 BWF Arctic Open kicked off on Tuesday, October 7. The opening day of the Super 500 brought with it some exciting action, especially for Indian shuttlers.

The nation's big highlight of the day was Anmol Kharb’s women's singles encounter. The youngster was up against World No.21 and sixth seed Lin Hsiang Ti for her opening round match. The fight between Kharb and Lin got off to an incredible start, with the Indian eking out a 23-21 win in the first game.

While Lin staged a resounding comeback to win the second game 21-11 and force a decider, Kharb managed to pull through where it mattered the most, claiming a 21-18 victory to move into the round of 16.

Elsewhere in the women's singles event, Tanya Hemanth faced off against Huang Ching Ping. The youngster displayed a calm precision and some impressive game play to clinch a 22-20, 22-18 win.

Meanwhile, Kavipriya Selvam, who made her way to the main draw through the qualification rounds, went down to Danish eight seed Mia Blichfeldt.

On the doubles end of things at the Arctic Open, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto clinched a dominant win in their opening round encounter, while Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan went down against Brian Wassink and Debora Jille.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Full results from day one (Indians only)

Here are the full results from the opening day of action at the Arctic Open:

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Lucas Renoir/Camille Pognante (France) 21-9, 21-7

Brian Wassink/Debora Jille (Netherlands) beat

Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan (India) 21-19, 21-15

Women's Singles Qualification Quarterfinals,

Kavipriya Selvam (India) beat Ulyana Volskaya (Poland) 21-12, 21-10

Women's Singles Round of 32

Anmol Kharb (India) beat Lin Hsiang Ti (Chinese Taipei) 23-21, 11-21, 21-18

Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) beat Kavipriya Selvam (India) 21-16, 21-16

Tanya Hemanth (India) beat Huang Ching Ping (Chinese Taipei) 22-20, 21-18

