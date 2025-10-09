2025 BWF Arctic Open Day 3 Results: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto through to quarterfinals

Pre-quarterfinals day at the Arctic Open witnessed some exciting badminton action. Indian shuttlers put on impressive performances, with the mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto making it through to the quarterfinals.
Kapila and Crasto got their campaign in Finland off to a strong start yesterday, claiming a dominant win over Lucas Renoir and Camille Pognante. Today, the World No.16 duo were up against Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemur. The Ukrainian pair put on a strong fight, winning the first game 25-23. However, Kapila and Crasto were quick to claw their way back into the game, winning the second game 21-14, before clinching the decider 21-17.
On the singles end of things, youngster Tharun Mannepalli’s dramatic run at the Arctic Open came to an end today. The 24-year-old ousted World No.14 Toma Junior Popov yesterday and he was up against Koki Watanabe today. The Indian put on a brave fight but was outplayed by his Japanese opponent in 47 minutes.
Meanwhile, Tanya Hemanth was shown the door by Ratchanok Intanon in just 34 minutes. The Indian displayed an impressive game in her opening round match as she outdid Huang Ching Ping but was unable to put up much of a fight against Intanon today.
Elsewhere in the women's singles event, Anmol Kharb will be in action later tonight as she takes on World No.32 Wen Chi Hsu. The 18-year-old beat World No.21 Lin Hsiang Ti for her first round encounter and will be looking to pull off another upset today.
2025 BWF Arctic Open: Full results from day three (Indians only)
This is what India's scoreboard looked like today at the Arctic Open:
Women's Singles Round of 16
Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) beat Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-8
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Oleksii Titov/Yevheniia Kantemur (Ukraine) 23-25, 21-14, 21-17
Men's Singles Round of 16
Koki Watanabe (Japan) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 22-20, 21-12