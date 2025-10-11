2025 BWF Arctic Open Day 5 Results: Anmol Kharb's dream run draws to a close

Anmol Kharb's dream run at the Arctic Open has drawn to a close. On Saturday, October 11, the Indian lost out to World No.4 Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals.

In recent months, Kharb’s performances on the international stage have thrust her into the spotlight, with many fans waiting to see if she becomes the nation's next big women's singles star. The 18-year-old first rose to fame during the 2024 Badminton Asian Team Championships, when she helped lead India to a gold medal, upsetting several senior players in her quest.

At the Arctic Open, Kharb scripted a similar story. She began her campaign with a hard fought win over World No.14 Lin Hsiang Ti and immediately followed this up with a win over World No.21 Wen Chi Hsu. For her quarterfinals encounter, the Indian disposed of Denmark's Amalie Schulz.

Today, Anmol Kharb went up against top seed Akane Yamaguchi, her biggest test of the tournament. While many fans had expected the youngster to make Yamaguchi work for the win, the Japanese was simply too dominant, clinching a 21-10, 21-13 win in less than half an hour.

Up next, Yamaguchi will go on to face either Ratchanok Intanon or Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the finals.

Anmol Kharb and Indian contingent to return to action at Denmark Open

Overall, outside of Anmol Kharb's run to the semifinals, the Indian badminton team had pretty lackluster showing at the Arctic Open, with the likes of Lakshya Sen crashing out in their first round match.

Up next, the nation's shuttlers, including Kharb, Sen, Ayush Shetty, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will return to action at the Denmark Open. The Super 750 is scheduled to take place between October 14 and 19 and the Indian contingent will hope to deliver a strong showing.

