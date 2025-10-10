2025 BWF Arctic Open Semifinals: Anmol Kharb vs Akane Yamaguchi - preview, head-to-head record, & where to watch

At just 18 years old, Anmol Kharb has stormed into the semifinals of the 2025 BWF Arctic Open. The Indian will be taking on Japanese World No.4 Akane Yamaguchi as she fights for a spot in the finals and the match promises to be an exciting affair.

Kharb first made a name for herself in 2024, when she helped the Indian women's team lay claim to the Asian Team Championships, outdoing several higher ranked opponents in clutch matches.

The youngster’s run at the Arctic Open has been no different. For her opening round match in Finland, Kharb outdid World No.14 Lin Hsiang Ti over the course of three brutal games. She followed this up with another three-games win, this time over World No.21 Wen Chi Hsu. For her quarterfinals encounter at the Super 500, Anmol Kharb claimed a straight games victory over Denmark's Amalie Schulz.

On the other end, Akane Yamaguchi has enjoyed smooth sailing at the Arctic Open. The World No.4 has won all her matches so far in straight games and is yet to spend more than 40 minutes on the court.

Saturday’s clash between Kharb and Yamaguchi will be testing for the Indian youngster, but fans can expect an intriguing encounter.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: Anmol Kharb vs Akane Yamaguchi head-to-head record

Anmol Kharb and Akane Yamaguchi have never played each other on the BWF World Tour before. Despite the lack of a head-to-head record, Yamaguchi will be the statistical favorite for a win on Saturday, given her immense experience and extraordinary gameplay.

2025 BWF Arctic Open: When and where to watch Anmol Kharb in action

Anmol Kharb and Akane Yamaguchi are scheduled to be the second match on court one on Saturday, October 10. Their match is expected begin on 11:50 AM local time, i.e 2:20 PM IST. Fans excited to see the battle between the two can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF.TV for a livestream.

