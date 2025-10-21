2025 BWF French Open Day 1 Results: Lakshya Sen faces shock opening round exit

The 2025 BWF French Open kicked off on Tuesday, October 21. The opening day of action brought some close fought encounters and fans got to witness some incredible badminton.

India's campaign in Cesson-Sévigné got off to a terribly shaky start. First up on court today was Lakshya Sen, taking on Nhat Nguyen for his opening round match. Sen and Nguyen crossed swords at last week's Denmark Open, where the Indian claimed a hard fought win in a match that went the full distance.

However, Nguyen came poised for revenge today. Playing at the Glaz Arena, the Irish shuttler was the face of dominance. He took control of the match from the very beginning, pushing Sen to all corners of the court, denying the 24-year-old any opportunities for attack while completely dismantling his defence. On the back of this performance, Nguyen claimed a 21-7, 21-16 victory in just 43 minutes.

For Lakshya Sen, this marks yet another disappointing exit. After this, the Paris Olympics semifinalist will return to action at the Hylo Open scheduled to take place at the tail end of October, where he will continue his hunt his first title of 2025.

The only other Indians in action today at the French Open were Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who took to court for the opening round of the mixed doubles event. Kapoor and Gadde were facing Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemur.

The Indians were the favorites for the win going into the match and they lived up to expectations, disposing of the Ukrainians 21-12, 21-19. Up next, the World No.32 pairing will run into fifth seeds and home favorites Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

2025 French Open: Full results from day one

Here are the full results from the opening day of matches at the French Open:

Men's Singles Round of 32

Nhat Nguyen (Ireland) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-7, 21-16

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) beat Oleksii Titov/Yevheniia Kantemur (Ukraine) 21-12, 21-19

