2025 BWF French Open Day 2 Results: India’s woes continue as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crash out

Pre-quarterfinals day at the French Open brought another string of heartbreaks for Indian shuttlers. After Lakshya Sen's unexpected exit yesterday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the ones who were dealt a major blow today.

Rankireddy and Shetty arrived at Cesson-Sévigné fresh off of their campaign at the Denmark Open, where they made it to the semifinals. Today, for their round of 32 encounter in France, the Indians took on Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat.

While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had beaten the Indonesians just last week, Ardianto and Hidayat had their revenge today, downing the World Championships bronze-medalist in straight sets.

Elsewhere in the doubles matches at the French Open, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek went down to Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, while Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi beat fellow Indians Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda.

On the singles end of things, rising stars Anmol Kharb and Anupama Upadhyay fell short against An Se Young and Han Yue respectively, while Unnati Hooda survived a close fought battle against Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa. In the men's singles, Ayush Shetty lost out to Koki Watanabe, marking his fifth-straight first round exit.

2025 BWF French Open: Full results from day two (Indians only)

This is what India's scoreboard looked like after the second day of action at the French Open:

Men's Singles Round of 32

Koki Watanabe (Japan) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-19, 21-19,

Women's Singles Round of 32

An Se Young (South Korea) beat Anmol Kharb (India) 21-15, 21-9

Han Yue (China) Anupama Upadhyay (India) 21-15, 21-11

Unaati Hooda (India) vs Karupathevan Letshanaa (Malaysia) 11-21, 21-13, 21-16

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia) beat Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy/Sai Pratheek (India) 21-18, 21-13

Muhammad Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat (Indonesia) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) 21-18, 22-29

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (India) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-9, 21-11

