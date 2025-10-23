2025 BWF French Open Day 3 Results: Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde show promise despite early exit

Thursday at the French Open brought three blockbuster matches for Indian badminton. With the likes of Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty having made early exits at the Super 750, fans got a chance to see the nation's rising stars take centre stage today.
The day kicked off for India with Unaati Hooda’s women's singles encounter. Yesterday, the youngster survived a massive battle against Karupathevan Letshanaa, making a dramatic comeback to clinch a 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 victory. Today, she was up against World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi.
While Hooda was clearly outmatched, the Indian put up a gritty fight, with the scoreline reading a respectable 14-21, 11-21 in favour of Yi at the end of a 40 minutes long match.
Up next, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were in action at the French Open for their mixed doubles encounter. The duo squared off against fifth seeds and home favorites Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue for their pre-quarterfinals round.
Kapoor and Gadde got their match off to an incredible start, clinching a 23-21 win in the first game. While Gicquel and Delrue staged a clinical comeback to eventually win the battle in front of a raucous home crowd, Kapoor and Gadde’s bold performance has solidified their position as the ones to watch out for.
The last Indians to take to court at Cesson-Sévigné today were Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi. The duo were up against third seeds Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong, and suffered a massive thrashing at the hands of the Koreans, losing the match in straight games in just 34 minutes.
2025 BWF French Open: Full results from day three (Indians only)
Here are the full results from day three of the French Open:
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (France) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-23, 21-8, 21-17
Women's Singles Round of 16
Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Unaati Hooda (India) 21-14, 21-11
Women's Doubles Round of 16
Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong (Korea) beat Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (India) 21-7, 21-9