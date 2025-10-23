2025 BWF French Open Day 3 Results: Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde show promise despite early exit

Thursday at the French Open brought three blockbuster matches for Indian badminton. With the likes of Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty having made early exits at the Super 750, fans got a chance to see the nation's rising stars take centre stage today.

Ad

The day kicked off for India with Unaati Hooda’s women's singles encounter. Yesterday, the youngster survived a massive battle against Karupathevan Letshanaa, making a dramatic comeback to clinch a 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 victory. Today, she was up against World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi.

While Hooda was clearly outmatched, the Indian put up a gritty fight, with the scoreline reading a respectable 14-21, 11-21 in favour of Yi at the end of a 40 minutes long match.

Ad

Trending

Up next, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were in action at the French Open for their mixed doubles encounter. The duo squared off against fifth seeds and home favorites Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue for their pre-quarterfinals round.

Kapoor and Gadde got their match off to an incredible start, clinching a 23-21 win in the first game. While Gicquel and Delrue staged a clinical comeback to eventually win the battle in front of a raucous home crowd, Kapoor and Gadde’s bold performance has solidified their position as the ones to watch out for.

Ad

The last Indians to take to court at Cesson-Sévigné today were Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi. The duo were up against third seeds Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong, and suffered a massive thrashing at the hands of the Koreans, losing the match in straight games in just 34 minutes.

2025 BWF French Open: Full results from day three (Indians only)

Here are the full results from day three of the French Open:

Ad

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (France) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-23, 21-8, 21-17

Women's Singles Round of 16

Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Unaati Hooda (India) 21-14, 21-11

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong (Korea) beat Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (India) 21-7, 21-9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More