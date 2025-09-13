2025 BWF Hong Kong Open Day 5 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen sail into finals

Semifinals day at the Hong Kong Open saw Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take to court for their men's doubles match, while Lakshya Sen was in action for his singles encounter. All three shutters put up a fantastic performance and gave Indian badminton enthusiasts plenty to cheer for.

Rankireddy and Shetty were first in action at the Hong Kong Coliseum. The two Indians have consistently weathered a difficult path at the Super 500 but semifinals day was an altogether different story. After playing three back-to-back marathon matches where they sometimes looked on the brink of an upset, the pair was absolutely dominant in their performance against Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei.

The Taiwanese pair had a dream run in Hong Kong, coming through the qualification rounds and upsetting several higher ranked opponents to get to the semis. However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put an end to their heroics today, as they outdid the World No.81 duo 21-17, 21-15.

Up next, Lakshya Sen took to court at the Hong Kong Open for his men's singles encounter against third seed Chou Tien Chen. The duo have played each other six times before and each of their previous encounters has been a blockbuster match.

Today was no different. Sen and Chou got their semifinals off to a furious start as they exchanged blows back and forth while staying level on the scoreboard. After a lengthy battle, Lakshya Sen clinched a 23-21, 22-20 win in a match that lasted just under an hour.

2025 BWF Hong Kong Open: Full results from day five (Indians only)

Sen in action at the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships - Day One (Image Source: Getty)

Full results from the Hong Kong Open:

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Chen Cheng Kuan/Ling Bin-Wei (Chinese Taipei) 21-17, 21-15

Men's Singles Semifinals

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) 23-21, 22-20

