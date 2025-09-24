2025 BWF Korea Open Day 2 Results: HS Prannoy sparks injury concerns amidst disappointing day for India

The Indian campaign at the Korea Open has come to an abrupt close. On Wednesday, the nation's shuttlers failed to make it past their opening round matches despite a few hearty performances from youngsters the likes of Ayush Shetty and Anupama Upadhyay.

While the Indian contingent faced multiple heartbreaks in Suwon today, HS Prannoy’s early exit was undoubtedly the biggest upset of the day. The World Championships bronze-medalist was spearheading the nation's challenge at the Super 500 but was forced to retire midway through his first round match due to injury woes.

Elsewhere in the men's singles event, both Kiran George and Ayush Shetty dealt with near misses. George pushed former World Champion Loh Kean Yew to three games but was unable to capitalize on his momentum and clinch a win. On the other hand, Shetty, who delivered stellar performances at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters earlier this month, went down to World No.38 Su Li Yang 18-21, 18-21.

Meanwhile, the women's singles event saw Anupama Upadhyay take on World No.8 Putri Kusuma Wardani. The Indian youngster showed some impressive skills and made Wardani work for her points, but she eventually went 16-21, 15-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes.

India’s only doubles representation at the Korea Open was the duo of Mohit and Lakshita Jaglan. The two took on Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara, and went down in straight games in under half an hour.

2025 BWF Korea Open: Full results from day two (Indians only)

Here are the full results from the second day of action at the Korea Open:

Men's Singles Round of 32

Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) beat Kiran George (India) 21-14, 20-22, 21-14

Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) beat HS Prannoy* (India) 16-8 (*retired)

Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-18, 21-18

Women's Singles Round of 32

Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia) beat Anupama Upadhyay (India) 21-16, 21-15

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Yuichi Shimogami/Sayaka Hobara (Japan) beat Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan (India) 21-7, 21-14

