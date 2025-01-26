“A spectacular failure” – Magnus Carlsen slams D Gukesh’s strategy against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in Tata Steel Chess 2025

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen termed D Gukesh’s tactics against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov as a 'spectacular failure'. On Saturday, January 25, Gukesh eked out a draw in Round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025, which is currently taking place at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands.

Gukesh, who recently joined Carlsen among the elite chess players to have become world champions, managed to hold on to a draw against Abdusattorov after 64 moves. Although he did not lose the game, he drew criticism from Carlsen, who has won the title as many as eight times.

“Gukesh’s strategy has been a spectacular failure,” Carlsen said while commentating for Chess24.

Carlsen, who recently shared the World Blitz Championship title with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, lauded Abdusattorov for being ruthless and not letting Gukesh dictate terms.

"As soon as he gets his chance, he’s ruthless. He calculates perfectly, he feels the momentum, and mentally he’s right there. It’s been very, very impressive!” Carlsen added.

"I was under pressure for the whole game" - D Gukesh

Gukesh went on the back early in the game as Abdusattorov seized the initiative with some sharp moves. But the Indian youngster clawed back to get half a point. Gukesh admitted that he was in trouble for the entirety of the game.

"I was under pressure for the whole game, I think I misplayed in the opening. I defended pretty well. I’m sure he had some chances but it was always finding some tricks to stay in the game," Gukesh said.

Last year, Gukesh broke Garry Kasparov’s record and became the youngest world champion after beating China’s Ding Liren in the title clash in Singapore. He also joined the Viswanathan Anand as one of the two Indians to win the world championship.

Earlier this month, Gukesh became the highest-ranked chess player from India. He is now fourth in the FIDE rankings, surpassing Arjun Erigiasi.

