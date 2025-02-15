Amit Shah showers praise on Uttarakhand infrastructure after National Games 2025, says state got recognition as 'land of sports'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has showered praise on Uttarakhand for hosting the National Games 2025 successfully. The mega event ended on February 14, with Amit Shah present as the chief guest.

The 38th edition of the National Games was held on a grand scale in Uttarakhand. It was the first time Uttarakhand hosted the mega event. Efforts of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Sports Minister Rekha Arya ensured that the event happened smoothly.

Sharing his thoughts on Uttarakhand as a host of the Games in 2025, Amit Shah said:

"Uttarakhand has gained recognition not only as the land of gods but also as the land of sports."

Further, Shah gave a motivational message to all the athletes, saying that winning and losing was a part of the game, but the main goal of the sports is to cultivate spirit of victory and resilience after defeat. He even encouraged the players who missed out on medals to work harder and make a stronger comeback in the next edition.

Amit Shah extended his best wishes to Meghalaya for the upcoming National Games

The 39th edition of the National Games will take place in Meghalaya. At the closing ceremony of the grand event in Uttarakhand, Amit Shah extended his best wishes to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who plans to hold the grand event across northeastern Indian states to promote sports culture in those regions.

Shah even praised the Uttarakhand government for having an eco-friendly approach during the recently concluded Games. Besides, the Union Minister highlighted PM Narendra Modi's efforts to promote sports in the country. He mentioned how India's sports budget has increased from ₹800 crore in 2014 to ₹3,800 crore for 2025-26, ensuring proper opportunities for the aspiring athletes.

Lastly, Shah highlighted that the successful organization of the Games in Uttarakhand shows that India is ready to host grander events. He expressed confidence that India can host the 2036 Olympics.

