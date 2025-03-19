Anthem, logo, and mascot for 2025 Khelo India Para Games unveiled in presence of Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 will take place in New Delhi from March 20. Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya released the anthem for the event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex on Tuesday (March 18).

Ad

The mascot for the Khelo India Para Games, named "Ujjwala", was unveiled by Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon’ble Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs.

The logo for the games was also launched on the occasion by PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) President Devendra Jhajharia and Svayam founder Sminu Jindal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games is set to take place across three venues in the national capital from March 20-27.

The anthem for the Para Games “khelega khelega mera India, jeetega jeetega mera India" (my India will play, my India will win) has been composed with a view to inspire fans and athletes alike.

The mascot Ujjwala, which finds inspiration from Delhi's house sparrow, seeks to signify perseverance and resilience in light of the bird which was on the verge of extinction.

Ad

The logo of the Para Games which features an athlete in the colours of orange, green and blue "conveys dynamism, movement, and inclusivity with a forward motion signifying progress," according to a media release.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delhi's iconic landmarks such as the new parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Metro and the river Yamuna are showcased in the bottom graphic of the logo. A bilingual tagline 'Champions Beyond Limits’/‘Haunslon ki Udaan’ reflects the resilience of the para-athletes.

"Khelo India Para Games will see over 1,300 athletes competing" - Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Praveen Kumar in action at the Paralympic Games - Source: Getty

Para-archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para-powerlifting, para-shooting, and para-table tennis are the six disciplines that will be featured in the competition.

Ad

Three venues in Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh shooting range - will host the action when the Para Games get underway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking on the sidelines of the Fit India carnival, Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that over 1,300 athletes will compete in the Khelo India Para Games.

"This is a very special day. We come to the close of the first-ever Fit India carnival where 25,000 people took part and now we are starting the Khelo India Para Games. We now have continuity in the sporting ecosystem of India. This is really very inspiring for all sportspersons," Dr Mandaviya said.

Ad

"KIPG will see over 1,300 athletes competing. This is no small feat. The Games have been organised to provide the correct path for talent to grow. There are no losers in sports. Someone wins and someone learns. That’s the beauty of sports,” the Sports Minster added.

Gold medalist archer Harvinder Singh, high jumper Praveen Kumar and club thrower Dharambir are just three of many high-profile para-athletes set to take part in the Khelo India Para Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback