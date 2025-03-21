Athletes required to register online for upcoming Haryana State Senior Athletics competition

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar is all set to host the 7th Haryana State Senior Athletics competition. The two-day event will take place on March 29 and 30. Those wishing to participate must register online.

The event will act as a qualifier for the 28th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship which will take place in April in Kochi, Kerala.

The 7th Haryana State Senior Athletics Competition will have separate men's and women's categories with the minimum age for participating in the event being 16. The competition is open only to athletes who hail from Haryana. Athletes must register online via the Athletics Haryana website (https://www.haryanaathletics.com).

The last day for registration for the event is March 26 and no entries will be permitted beyond the aforementioned date. Manual entries will also not be entertained as per the rules set by the organisers of the event with the entry fee being ₹600 per athlete per event.

The fee will be non-refundable as per the regulations. Athletes will be able to receive their merit certificates four to five days after the event. Those failing to qualify for the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship will be given participation certificates.

The competition will be held on March 29 and 30 at the Athletics Synthetic Track at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

Haryana State Senior Athletics competition will be followed by string of events in state

Athletes from Haryana have done the country proud over the years - Source: Getty

A busy Haryana Athletics competition calendar is in place for the 2025 season.

The season began with the 13th Haryana State Youth Athletics Championships that took place in Karnal on March 1 and 2. After the Haryana State Senior Athletics Championships later this month, the 2nd Haryana State Open Kids Athletics championships is set to kick off.

This will be followed by the 15th Haryana State Junior (U-20) Athletics Championships which will be held on May 3 and 4 in Narwana. Karnal will host the 4th National Javelin competition on August 7 and the 15th Haryana State Senior Athletics Championships on July 19 and 20.

The 10th Haryana State Open Junior Athletics Championships will be held on August 16 and 17 in Jind. The 12th Haryana State Open Senior Athletics Championships will be held on September 6 and 7. The town of Karnal will also host the 38th Haryana State Junior Athletics Championships on September 21 and 22.

