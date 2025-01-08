  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • "Be it medals or stationery, everything is prepared from e-waste"- Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya on National Games 2025 preparations

"Be it medals or stationery, everything is prepared from e-waste"- Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya on National Games 2025 preparations

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 20, 2025 23:44 IST
Rekha Arya is the Sports Minister of Uttarakhand
Rekha Arya is the Sports Minister of Uttarakhand

The reverse countdown to National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand has started. Ahead of the mega event, the state's Sports Minister Rekha Arya inspected if all items, right from stationery to medals, are prepared from e-waste.

Uttarakhand will host the National Games for the first time this year. The mega event starts on January 28, with hundreds of athletes from different parts of the country set to compete across various sports.

To ensure the best preparation for the mega event, Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya has been putting in her best efforts. Last Friday (January 3), Arya inspected all the items used for the National Games and also issued instructions to the organizers.

also-read-trending Trending
"Be it medal or stationery, everything is prepared from e-waste," Rekha Arya said in a media release.

The recycling of e-waste has many environmental benefits, and it creates jobs as well. Thus, this decision from the local government is like a masterstroke on the road to National Games 2025.

How Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya has ensured National Games 2025 will be 'Green Games'

As mentioned earlier, National Games 2025 organizers have used e-waste to the fullest. Apart from stationery and medals, e-waste has been used for trophies, mementos, shawls, caps given to the players, cups, plates, thermos and utensils as well. In fact, even the invitation cards for the event have been prepared from e-waste.

Earlier in the week, Sports Minister Rekha Arya had a meeting with senior officials of the Sports Secretariat to review the preparations for National Games. Arya got to know that some of the equipment necessary for the mega event will reach by January 10. The Sports Minister instructed them to form a coordination team with other departments to ensure there is proper co-operation.

Meanwhile, the National Games torch light rally has started in Uttarakhand. The rally will cover 3,823 kms, reaching 99 places across 35 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी