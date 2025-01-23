Bhargav Ram Arigela, Viswa Teja Gobburu become India’s first No.1 doubles players in BWF Junior Rankings 

Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu etched their names in the history of Indian badminton after becoming the first from the nation to become the No.1 doubles players in the BWF World Junior Rankings. With 15075 points, Bhargav and Viswa jointly hold the top spot at present.

Turkiye’s Mehmet Can Toremis hold the third spot in the rankings with 12455 points followed by Krzysztof Podkowinski of Poland with 12275 points. Tanatphong Tiansilert of Thailand, Krith Praphasiri of Thailand were placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Last year, Bhargav and Viswa bagged the title at the India Junior Grand Prix. In the final, they defeated Bhavya Chhabra and Arsh Mohammad 21-13, 21-18. The duo also made a stupendous start to 2025, finishing as the runner-up in the Estonian International.

Trending

In the final, Chua Yue Chern and Koon Fung Kelvin defeated Bhargav and Viswa 16-21, 21-14, 11-21 in a three-game thriller. The Indian pair will be looking to build on their partnership after scripting history.

Apart from Bhargav and Viswa, the top 10 also feature Indians in the form of Bhavya Chhabra and Arsh Mohammad. While Bhavya was seventh in the rankings with 11610 points, Arsh held the ninth spot with 11120 points. Bhargav was also ranked fifth in mixed doubles with 13365 points.

Indian shuttlers rule BWF Junior Rankings

In men’s singles, Sai Prasad Teegala and Rounak Chouhan were placed sixth and seventh with 11120 and 11075 points, respectively. In women’s singles, Tanvi Sharma held the fourth spot with 15010 points below China’s Xu Wen Jing, Thailand’s Yataweemin Ketklieng, and Thailand’s Anyapat Phichitpreechasak.

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Prakriti Bharath, and Anmol Kharb were sixth, eighth, and ninth with 13700, 12920, and 11710 points, respectively. In mixed doubles, Vennala Kalagotla and Bhavya Chhabra were sixth and sixth in the rankings, respectively, while no Indian was in the top 10 in the women's doubles category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback