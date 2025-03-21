Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025

The ISTAF (International Sepaktakraw Federation) Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 was inaugurated by Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar in Patna on Thursday (March 20). The six-day event is taking place at the Patliputra Sports Complex in the state with 20 countries including hosts India taking part.

Ad

Three hundred athletes and support staff will be part of the Sepaktakraw World Cup, which is being held in Bihar for the first time. The Southeast Asian sport of Sepaktakraw, played with a ball made of either rattan or plastic, is also referred to as kick volleyball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta stressed that hosting the event would place the state on the international sporting map. While launching the jersey of the Indian team for the competition, Surendra Mehta hoped that the tournament would boost the morale of the local players.

"Organising this world cup here will not only boost the morale of local players but will also place Bihar on the international sporting map," he stated during the jersey launch on Tuesday.

Ad

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared that the Sepaktakraw World Cup will give Bihar a new identity on the global sports platform.

''This is a historic and proud moment for the people of Bihar. This event will not only give Bihar a new identity on the global sports platform but will also promote sports culture in the state. This will inspire local players and they will experience international-level facilities and competition,'' Nitish Kumar stated.

Ad

The game played on a court that resembles a volleyball court requires players to volley the ball using their feet, chest knees, or head in acrobatic motions.

"Name of Bihar will be on the jerseys" - Ravindran Sankaran, DG, BSSA during Sepaktakraw World Cup inauguration

India in action at the Sepaktakraw World Cup - Source: BSSA Bihar on X

The name of Bihar will appear on the jerseys of the Indian Sepaktakraw players for one year. This was announced by Ravindran Sankaran, the Director General of the Bihar State Sports Authority.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He asserted that doing the same would brand Bihar at the international level while also adding that the government and the sports department would make every effort for the successful organization of the event.

"After this event, the name of Bihar will be on the jerseys of the players of the junior and senior Indian Sepaktakraw team playing anywhere for the next one year. This will brand Bihar at the international level," Ravindran Sankaran said.

Ad

"The Bihar government, sports department and Bihar State Sports Authority will make every possible effort and cooperation for its successful organization," he added during the inauguration.

Sepaktakraw was included in the Beijing Asian Games back in 1990. The Indian women's team won a Sepaktakraw bronze medal in the regu event in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Seven different competitions comprising 150 matches will played during the Bihar Sepaktakraw World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback