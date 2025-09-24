After felicitating Hockey champions, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches special program under Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme

A few days after felicitating the Asia Cup-winning Indian hockey team, Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced a special program to empower women's self-reliance and boost the state's economy. This program is under the Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme.As per the announcement, each family will receive an initial financial assistance of ₹10,000 for one of the female members in the family. This fund will help the female member of the family get the initial help needed to empower herself to self-employment.Notably, the women are free to choose which field of work they want to enter. The goal of this 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna' (Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme) is to promote self-employment and entreprenuership in Bihar.CM Nitish Kumar is planning to organize a grand program for this scheme. This comes just days after the Chief Minister honored the Indian hockey team for winning the Asia Cup organized in Rajgir, Bihar.It was the first time in eight years that India won the Asia Cup in hockey. They defeated Korea by 4-1 in the final at the Rajgir Sports Complex. Bihar's CM honored the players at a ceremony in Patna.Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's new scheme has a provision for additional support of up to ₹2 lakhThe initial assistance of ₹10,000 will be provided under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna' (Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme) via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This amount will help the women start their respective business or livelihood activity.A special provision is in this scheme is that if the business shows progress in six months, then the government will empower the business further by providing an additional support of up to ₹2 lakh.Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, also known as Jeevika under Department of Rural Development will help the government implement the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna (Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme) in the state.This scheme will benefit the women across the state. With such a well-planned scheme set to be implemented in Bihar, it should not be a surprise if the rate of self-employment among women in the state increases in the near future. This program can also help in empowering the economy of Bihar state to a whole new level under the guidance of CM Nitish Kumar.