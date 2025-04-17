Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveil logo and mascot of Khelo India Youth Games 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 17, 2025 15:03 IST
Nitish Kumar at the launch event (Image: X/NitishKumar)
Nitish Kumar at the launch event (Image: X/NitishKumar)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the official mascot and logo for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2025. The mega event will take place in Bihar this year, and the officials launched the logo and mascot in Patna on Monday, April 14.

The programme happened at the Samvad hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Along with the mascot and logo, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya jointly released the theme song for the event as well.

Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time from May 4, to May 15. In a lengthy tweet about the event, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote:

"This event is an important step towards promoting sports culture in Bihar and encouraging young talents. Through this event, the sports infrastructure in the state will be further strengthened and the youth will get an opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level."
Kumar further disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the opening ceremony on May 4. Five regions of Bihar, namely Patna, Nalanda (Rajgir), Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai will play host to the sports events.

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Gaurav Rath Yatra flagged off in the presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Gaurav Rath Yatra has been flagged off (Image: X/NitishKumar)
The Gaurav Rath Yatra has been flagged off (Image: X/NitishKumar)

The Gaurav Rath Yatra of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 received the green signal from the officials on April 14. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were in attendance as the event was flagged off.

The reverse countdown to the mega event has started. With less than a month to go, the young atheltes from across the country would have started their preparations for the competition. It will be exciting to see which state wins the most medals.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
