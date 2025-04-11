India's impressive campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 continued to gain momentum as they secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Hong Kong, China on Thursday (April 10) at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex. The win marks India's second consecutive triumph in the tournament, bringing them closer to their goal of securing a coveted playoff spot.

Vaidehi Chaudhari in action at the Billie Jean King Cup (Image: PR Team)

India's ideal start to day three was courtesy of Vaidehi Chaudhari, who made her tournament debut versus Hong Kong's Ho Ching Wu. The Ahmedabad-born girl was quick to demonstrate why she had been included in the team, playing in exceptional fashion under pressure in the close opening set that was settled in a tiebreak.

Having taken the tiebreak with a 10-8 difference, Chaudhari shifted another gear in the second set. With fresh confidence, she romped through to seal a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 win after 2 hours and 3 minutes of top-drawer tennis. Her victory gave India the perfect beginning, with them taking a 1-0 lead in the tie.

All eyes were then on Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who walked into court hoping to carry her immaculate record in the tournament. Bhamidipaty was pitched against Hong Yi Cody Wong in the second singles rubber and knew that she had the chance to win the tie for India.

Shrivalli Bhamdipaty in action at the Billie Jean King Cup (Image: PR Team)

This was followed by a show of skill and mental strength that has been Bhamidipaty's hallmark in this competition. Having won a close first set through tiebreak (8-6), she was challenged as Wong fought back to draw the match after winning the second set 6-2.

With the tension building in the deciding set, Bhamidipaty took her game to a higher level at precisely the right moment. An intense battle that lasted a total of 2 hours and 27 minutes saw Bhamdipaty register a comprehensive 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 win, creating an insurmountable 2-0 lead for India, continuing her flawless form further with three victories in three matches.

With the tie already in the bag, the Indian doubles team of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare faced Eudice Chong and Hong Yi Cody Wong on court.

The veteran Indian pair began well, winning the first set in a tiebreak to move closer to a sweep for India. But the Hong Kong team fought back hard in the second set, taking the match to a 6-3 win.

The Indian national side failed to score a clean sweep as it was Chong and Wong who emerged victorious in a long tiebreak, winning it 13-11 to post Hong Kong's sole point of the tie with a 6-7, 6-3, 13-11 win.

Thailand, New Zealand prevail against Chinese Taipei, Korea Republic in tightly contested ties

The tournament, co-sponsored by MSLTA with ITF, AITA, and PMDTA, has seen several closely fought ties since the commencement. Thailand won 2-1 against Korea Republic, Mananchaya Sawangkaew's straight-sets victory over Dayeon Black becoming decisive after Sohyun Park had provided an initial boost to Korea with her 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 triumph over Lanlana Tararudee.

Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1, led by Monique Barry's epic 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over Fang An Lin in a 3-hour and 12-minute marathon. Lulu Sun added another three-set win for New Zealand, defeating Joanna Garland 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the tie.

Chinese Taipei did at least prevent a whitewash as their doubles combination of Fang-Hsien Wu and Yi Tsen Cho swamped Aishi Das and Sasha Situe comprehensively 6-0, 6-1 in 43 minutes.

India's attention now turns to their next challenge against Chinese Taipei, scheduled for Thursday, April 11.

