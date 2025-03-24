The ongoing conflict between international boxer Saweety Boora and her husband, Deepak Niwas Hooda, former captain of the Indian kabaddi team, has taken an ugly turn.

Saweety, who called a press conference on Sunday (March 23), accused her husband of torture and harassment going as far as to say that if she were to have an unnatural death, Deepak should be held responsible.

The middleweight boxer told the media that she had attempted suicide back in 2022 following sustained abuse from Deepak Niwas Hooda. She also accused the Superintendent of Police of Hisar and certain police officers of being hand in glove with Deepak in what she described as a "conspiracy."

"If something happens to me in future, if I die or have an accident or if I am attacked in some way, only Deepak Hooda and SP, Hisar will be responsible for the same," an emotional Saweety stated (via Amandeep Pillania on X). (14:00)

With regard to a viral video showing Saweety beating her husband, she alleged that she was provoked by Deepak Niwas Hooda. She also stated that she was unaware he was present in the police station when she was called there.

Claiming that she suffered panic attacks in the presence of Deepak, which the police were aware of, they deliberately called her to the police station when he was already present.

"The police called me with regard to submitting certain documents which I had already done. When I reached the police station, Deepak Hooda was present there. I suffer panic attacks just by hearing his voice, a fact which the police know. Some police officers are involved in this conspiracy," Saweety claimed. (11:00)

"Deepak Niwas Hooda deposited money in my account intending to evade tax" - Saweety Boora

2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships - Source: Getty

Saweety Boora also made a startling disclosure that she had attempted suicide back in 2022 following sustained abuse.

"I tried to commit suicide in 2022 as I was not able to bear his atrocities any longer," Saweety Boora claimed.

Boora also declared that Deepak was from a very poor financial background but subsequently deceived her with a view to evade income tax by transferring his money to her account and then withdrawing the same once she had paid the tax for the same.

She was responding to allegations made by Deepak that she and her family had defrauded him with regard to money and property.

"He (Deepak) did not even have a toilet at home when I first met him in 2015," she stated. "I had won many medals at the time but he was not that successful. Had I been after his wealth (as claimed by Deepak) would I have agreed to be with him?" she stated while struggling to hold back her tears. (2:00).

"When he earned a lot of money from the league in 2016, he deposited the money in my account intending to evade tax," the World Championship gold medalist said. "He then withdrew the money after I had paid the tax." (3:28)

Saweety Boora told the media that she was out on bail after being booked for assaulting her husband at the police station.

